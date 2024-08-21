Optimal Audio Debuts Sub 6 Passive Subwoofer

UK commercial audio manufacturer Optimal Audio has launched the Sub 6, a passive subwoofer intended for installations where space is at a premium.

United Kingdom (August 21, 2024)—UK commercial audio manufacturer Optimal Audio has launched the Sub 6, a passive subwoofer intended for installations where space is at a premium.

Given its compact size, the unit can be placed in tight spaces such as under seating, mounted on walls or ceilings, or flown using integrated M8 inserts. Featuring a 6-inch driver with a sizable low-frequency port to minimize air noise, Sub 6 reportedly delivers 250W of power with a peak SPL of 118 dB.

The speaker’s encasement sports recessed cable channels in order to keep installations tidy and free from visually unwieldy cables. The exterior also allows low-profile rubber feet to be fitted on two surfaces, aiding horizontal or vertical placement. An impact resistant perforated steel grille protects the MDF enclosure available in black or white textured paint.

The Sub 6 sports Optimal Audio SmartAmp control, providing amplification, EQ settings and limiters. The unit can be driven by a pair of bridged channels on any powered Optimal Audio Zone controller; an onboard WebApp simplifies system setup and end-user control.

The Optimal Audio ecosystem, including the new additions, can be explored at the company’s forthcoming Open Days which take place at its High Wycombe HQ on September 3rd 4th and 5th.