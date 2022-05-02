Audio Design Desk Bows Audio Tools at NAB

Los Angeles, CA (May 2, 2022)—Audio Design Desk introduced two new products at this year’s NAB Show, ADD Audio Bridge and DAW Bridge, that expand the audio capabilities of Final Cut Pro.

“This is the first time ever that a video editor has had full DAW integration,” claimed Gabe Cowan, co-founder and CEO of Audio Design Desk. “Creating complete soundscapes in Audio Design Desk without ever leaving Final Cut Pro allows editors to stay in their creative flow and replaces the chore of hunting for audio with the joy of discovering sound.”

The ADD Audio Bridge extension syncs the timelines and allows for data exchange of audio, video, session and marker data, frame rate and time code from one program to another. ADD heavily utilizes Final Cut Pro’s ‘audio roles’ so when footsteps or Foley are exchanged from ADD to FCP, Final Cut is able to identify the types of sounds and their connection points with video.

DAW Bridge merges audio tools with Final Cut Pro so editors can mix, master, compose and deliver from virtually any DAW without leaving the Final Cut Pro timeline.

Cowan explains, “One of the biggest pain points video editors have is that there is currently no mixing board in Final Cut Pro, nor the ability to add fades, aux channels, instruments or anything else that a DAW can offer. DAW Bridge allows all professional digital audio workstations to work in sync with Final Cut Pro. This makes separate programs work as one entity, so creatives can now clean up production sound, score entire projects, add music cues, mix, and deliver without ever leaving their video editor.”