Blackmagic Design Launches Fairlight Live Mixing System

Blackmagic Design has announced Fairlight Live—a new software-based live audio mixer with spatial audio mixing and SMPTE-2110 broadcast workflows—and three Fairlight Live Audio Panels.

Las Vegas, NV (April 14, 2026 )—Ahead of NAB 2026, Blackmagic Design has announced Fairlight Live, a new software-based live audio mixer with spatial audio mixing and SMPTE-2110 broadcast workflows. In conjunction with that, it has also launched three models of Fairlight Live Audio Panels.

Fairlight Live handles thousands of audio channels, working with standard computer audio or USB audio from ATEM live production switchers. Customizable, it has built-in effects and professional features such as a cue player, talkback buses, snapshots and more.

Fairlight Live enables users to design a custom mixer with flexible audio workflows for projects ranging from stereo to 5.1 surround or immersive formats. Inputs and buses may be added, modified or moved at any time. All productions are saved as a complete show, including the mixer layout, routing, processing, cue player, snapshots and more. To accelerate setup, factory templates for common workflows are included, plus there are layouts to match supported ATEM live production switchers.

Fairlight Live can support up to thousands of input channels across a variety of formats. Each channel has built-in EQ, dynamics and panning options. Format-based panning includes 1D, 2D, 3D and a spherical panner for ambisonics and spatial audio. The ChainFX plug-in can expand four effects slots to 24 plug-ins. Fairlight Live has a library of 30 native plug-ins and third-party AU and VST plug-ins are also supported.

Customers can create a customized busing structure with flexible signal paths in standard formats that can be added, changed or rearranged dynamically as the show evolves. The platform supports up to eight simultaneous output mixes.

Fairlight Live supports up to 128 VCA groups with options to move faders and allow mute or solo override. It has a complete set of broadcast features for live production reliability and control and includes a built-in record and playback system to capture performances and rehearsals, including for virtual sound check.

Designed for SMPTE 2110 workflows, the software connects to ATEM live production switchers via USB-C for direct control and audio exchange and supports audio follows video (AFV) camera selection for up to 100 cameras.

Three models of Fairlight Live Audio Panels, designed in collaboration with professional sound engineers, streamline workflow, act as a natural extension of the software. There is a large touchscreen for every group of 10 faders.

The public beta is available immediately from the Blackmagic Design website free of charge.