Theory Audio Design Launches Bevy of Loudspeaker Controllers

Theory Audio Design is now shipping five new amplified loudspeaker controllers.

New York, NY (July 27, 2026)—Theory Audio Design is now shipping five new amplified loudspeaker controllers. Adding to its DLC Series loudspeaker controller lineup, the 8-channel DLC-1500.8d offers 6000W in a 2U chassis.

Meanwhile, the brand-new PLC series, comprised of two 8-channel and two 4-channel models, makes use of Powersoft’s patented Class-D amplification topologies, SmartRail energy-management power supplies, Power Factor Correction, and advanced DSP architecture.

DLC-1500.8d is capable of delivering 1500W into 4 or 8 ohms from any channel pair, or 800W into 2 or 4 ohms all channels driven, and is equipped with upgraded high-current output Euroblock connectors that accept up to 10-gauge wire and 4 channels of Dante/AES67 audio-over-IP digital I/O. DLC-1500.8d can drive up to 32 Theory 16-ohm loudspeakers in Lo-Z mode, or over 300 direct in Hi-Z mode.

DLC-1500.8d can be configured with the DLC on-board web interface accessible via wired Ethernet, or via its on-board Wi-Fi access point, and includes matrix mixing, priority audio routing and ducking, parametric EQ, delay, gain, and limiter DSP objects. Full API and modules for AMX, Control4, Crestron, Crestron Home, ELAN, Josh.ai, Q-SYS, RTI, and Symetrix are available.

The four new Theory PLC loudspeaker controller models are each 17-pound, 1U chassis units, offering Dante / AES67 audio-over-IP digital I/O via 3 configurable network ports, including one PoE port, each PLC port can be configured for audio-only, control-only, or dual operation.

The PLC-4K8 and PLC-8K8 each have 8 channels of Dante / AES67 audio-over-IP digital I/O, and deliver 4,000W and 8,000W, respectively, while the PLC-9K4 and PLC-16K4 each have 4 channels of Dante / AES67 audio-over-IP digital I/O and provide 9,000W and 16,000W, respectively.

All five models are available now.