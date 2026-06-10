Audix Novacore NCEC & NCTH Wireless Microphone Capsules – A Mix Product of the Week

Just announced by the folks at Audix are two new wireless vocal microphone capsules, the Novacore NCEC and NCTH.

New York, NY (June 10, 2026)—Just announced by the folks at Audix are two new wireless vocal microphone capsules, the Novacore NCEC and NCTH. Both capsules feature Audix VLM (Very Low Mass) technology for increased intelligibility, fast transient response, and low handling noise, and utilize standard S-thread connectors, enabling the capsules to be used with Audix Novacore NCHH handheld transmitters, as well as many third-party, S-thread wireless handheld transmitters.

The NCEC’s dynamic capsule features an extended cardioid polar pattern with a wider pickup angle and more consistent off-axis response compared to tighter patterns. It maintains a consistent sonic signature regardless of whether the performer is working close to the capsule or pulling away slightly from the grille, making it appropriate for use with performers who move around and require reliable, even-sounding coverage without frequent gain adjustments.

Specs include frequency response of 50 Hz to 14 kHz (-6dB); off-axis rejection 25 dB; maximum SPL 144 dB.

The NCTH also utilizes a dynamic capsule but provides a tight hypercardioid polar pattern with a narrow pickup angle and a high degree of off-axis rejection compared to cardioid and extended cardioid patterns. It was designed for use in high-gain environments where maximum feedback rejection and precise, controlled pickup are critical. These characteristics make the NCTH a good choice for use with vocalists who prefer loud stage monitors(!).

Specs for the NCTH include frequency response of 68 Hz to 15 kHz (-6dB); off-axis rejection greater than 30 dB, and maximum SPL 144 dB.

The NCEC and NCTH feature a black finish and are constructed from aluminum.

Voicings of the capsules are derived from the Audix OMX Series of stage microphones, and employ internal vibration isolation to reduce handling noise.

The Audix NCEC and NCTH are available now at MSRPs of $129 (NCEC) and $169 (NCTH).