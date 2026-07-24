Sennheiser Spectera Firmware v1.4 – A Mix Product of the Week

Sennheiser has announced an update to its Spectera wideband, bidirectional wireless system with the introduction of a Command Button and firmware version 1.4.

New York, NY (July 24, 2026)—Sennheiser has announced an update to its Spectera wideband, bidirectional wireless system with the introduction of a Command Button and firmware version 1.4.

Firmware v1.4 for Spectera introduces enhanced monitoring capabilities via the Spectera web user interface, whereby users can monitor received signal strength (RSSI), RF link quality (LQI), battery levels and interference status, as well as peak and RMS audio levels for microphones and IEMs.

The update also introduces new command functionality, allowing users to customize the system to their production requirements by programming the audio outputs of the Base Station and the Spectera Command Button.

The Command Button provides a performer with direct control of audio routing pre-configured in the wireless system. The Command Button connects between an SEK bodypack and a microphone, enabling a performer to mute their audio or open a private talkback channel. The button may be configured as a latched or momentary switch, and an integrated clip allows flexible positioning on a performer’s clothing.

The Command Button is also compatible with Sennheiser’s digital narrowband SK 9000 and SK 6000 bodypack transmitters, where the firmware supports mute and talkback functionality.

​Sennheiser also announced that SoundBase has fully integrated Spectera into its brand-agnostic RF planning and management application, making SoundBase the world’s first RF management application built for both narrowband and wideband systems across multiple manufacturers with full monitoring and control.

Spectera is now approved for use in more than 60 countries worldwide; the only countries with current open regulatory actions are Mainland China, South Korea and Japan.

Spectera firmware V1.4 and the Command Button are available now.