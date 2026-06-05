Audix Makes Novacore Wireless Vocal Capsules Available Separately

Two capsules from Audix’s new Novacore digital wireless ecosystem can now be used as drop-in replacements for other brands' handheld transmitters.

Wilsonville, OR (June 5, 2026)—Two capsules from the Audix Novacore digital wireless ecosystem—the NCEC Extended Cardioid and the NCTH Tight Hypercardioid—are now available separately to be used as drop-in replacements for handheld transmitters from other brands in the category.

Making the capsules available separately with wide-spread industry-leading thread design allows users to make use of the capsules without the expense of replacing a current wireless system.

Both the NCEC and NCTH models utilize proprietary VLM (Very Low Mass) technology, which Audix says reduces the need for corrective EQ. The capsules also sport internal vibration isolation to combat handling noise.

The two models, both shipping now, cater to distinct staging needs. The NCEC Extended Cardioid capsule is designed to capture a natural sound with a forgiving pickup pattern, while the NCTH Tight Hypercardioid capsule offers tight, acoustic isolation in high-SPL stage environments, providing off-axis rejection and feedback control.

The NCEC and NCTH capsules are the native voice of the new Audix Novacore platform, a unified, scalable ecosystem comprising single-, dual-, and quad-channel receivers, handheld and bodypack transmitters, wireless MicroBoom systems, and the Novacore Frequency Coordinator software.

Novacore delivers 24-bit digital audio with latency of under 3 ms and a wide frequency response of 20 Hz–20 kHz. The platform features a 48 MHz wideband tuning range and AES-256 encryption; for networked installations, the dual- and quad-channel receivers include Dante integration, allowing routing of wireless channels directly into AoIP infrastructures.