Audix Debuts Novacore Digital Wireless System

Anaheim, CA (January 22, 2026)—Audix has launched its new Novacore professional digital wireless platform at the NAMM Show, comprising 16 distinct products.

The Novacore product range includes the NCR1, NCR2, and NCR4 single and multi-channel receivers, NCHH handheld and NCBP bodypack transmitters, specialized NCEC and NCTH vocal capsules, Novacore Frequency Coordinator and a set of accessories.

Novacore offers high-quality 24-bit conversion; a frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz; and a latency of under 3ms. To meet modern security expectations for secure speech and performance, Novacore features AES-256 digital transmission encryption aligned with industry standards.

The heart of the ecosystem is a family of Digital UHF receivers available in single (NCR1), dual (NCR2), and quad-channel (NCR4) configurations. These receivers feature a wideband front end with a 48 MHz tuning range, making them appropriate for use in crowded RF environments. For modern networked installations, the dual and quad-channel models are Dante-enabled, allowing wireless channels to be routed directly onto existing AoIP infrastructures.

The Novacore platform supports both handheld (NCHH) and bodypack (NCBP) transmitters, both featuring rugged construction and 16-plus hours of battery life via rechargeable lithium-ion or standard AA batteries.

Novacore introduces specialized vocal capsules—the NCEC Extended Cardioid and NCTH Tight Hypercardioid—which utilize proprietary VLM (Very Low Mass) technology with the intention of getting natural sound and transient response. The capsules are designed with internal vibration isolation to reduce handling noise and are compatible with common third-party S-thread wireless handles.

Expanding the reach of the platform, the recently introduced Wireless MicroBoom line (MBW50B, MBW84B and others) integrates with the Novacore system. The carbon fiber booms utilize miniature condenser capsules to provide audio for choirs and theatrical staging without the visual clutter of cable runs. For institutions with existing hardware, retrofit kits (M1370B) are available to upgrade wired MicroBoom to the Novacore wireless standard.

Novacore Frequency Coordinator software provides real-time visibility and spectrum insight for coordinating multiple systems. The ecosystem is supported by a full range of accessories, including, NCRD Directional Antennas for focused RF coverage, NCAC Antenna Combiners to simplify multi-channel distribution, and the NCC1 and NCC2 charging stations.