Auto-Bounce App Debuts for Logic Pro Users

Auto-Bounce by Tom Salta is a new application for Logic Pro users that automates processing stems, multi-tracks and mixes.

New York, NY (March 27, 2023)—Auto-Bounce by Tom Salta is a new application for Logic Pro users that automates processing stems, multi-tracks and mixes.

Within Auto-Bounce, which runs alongside Logic Pro, users can choose any combination of tracks, folder stacks, and summing stacks to bounce. They can bounce out different cycle ranges, mute AUX channels for running “dry” stems/mixes, and bypass FX plugins on the Master Out channel. Entire job sets of bounces can also be saved for easy recall.

Additional features are planned for Auto-Bounce, and Salta plans to soon introduce the ability to “lock” tracks that are included in every bounce; additional ways to notify the user when stems are complete; the ability to automatically create click tracks; and also automatically export to Movie.

To create the application, ASCAP-winning, BAFTA and MTV VMA-nominated composer/producer Tom Salta (Deathloop, Halo series, Tom Clancy Series, Prince Of Persia, Wolfenstein) teamed to develop it with award-winning virtual instrument developer and engineer David Molnar (Renegade Soundplay, Moog Music, Line 6).

Auto-Bounce runs on Mac OS 11 (Big Sur) and higher and requires Logic Pro version 10.7.4 or higher. Auto Bounce is available at the introductory price of USD $199 and a 14-day free trial is available at the app’s website. A portion of Auto Bounce proceeds will be donated to MusiCares, which provides critical health and welfare services to the music community, including mental health resources.