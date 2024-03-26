JBL Pro Connect App for Portable PAs Gets Update

Northridge, Calif. (March 26, 2024)—JBL’s phalanx of portable PAs and speakers are a mainstay for many musicians, performers and audio pros—and many of them squeeze the most out of their audio systems by using the JBL Pro Connect app on a smartphone or device, accessing a variety of mixer, DSP, and Bluetooth features. Now that app has been updated with the release of V2, designed to be easier to use while still offering a variety of new features and enhancements.

V2 features include a new Demo Mode for learning the app’s capabilities with your specific model of speaker or PA. Likewise, it provides the ability to configure system settings and presets without needing to be connected to a Pro Connect-enabled speaker. A new Full Screen Mode enhances resolution for editing and adjusting controls, and Snapshot Language Support allows users to save snapshots in select local languages. A number of additional enhancements and performance improvements are also included.

While there’s a number of new offerings, the big appeal of the app is the ability to set volume and adjust EQ, activate Lexicon reverb and effects and dbx Digital DriveRack signal processing, customize ducking, saving and recalling presets, and more. The app also offers a choice of pre-loaded presets for accessing control features like input EQ, dynamics, gates, limiters, and chorus delay. A variety of presets for EQ, gate, compressor, tap, delay, reverb, chorus, output limiter, output EQ, and more are also included. App-exclusive features and settings include snapshots, multi-speaker grouping, tap tempo, and more.

JBL Pro Connect is currently available for the following speakers and systems: JBL PRX ONE, EON ONE MK2, EON700, PRX900 and EON ONE Compact, with additional models continually being added.