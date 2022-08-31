Avantone Pro BV-1 MKIi Tube Microphone Unveiled

Tallman, NY (August 30, 2022)—Avantone Pro has unveiled its new BV-1 mkII tube-driven, large-diaphragm condenser microphone. The mic is suggested for recording vocals, brass, mandolin, percussion, piano and guitar cabinets.

The new mic features capacitors from six different companies — France’s Solen, Germany’s EPCOS, Germany’s WIMA, Japan’s ELNA, Japan’s Nichicon and the USA’s Kyocera. The microphone also features an output transformer custom-designed by Californian company CineMag, as well as a handpicked, edge-terminated 34 mm (AKG) CK12-style capsule.

The mic also comes with a power supply and an associated 7-pin connecting cable custom-made by Sommer Cable Germany. It’s all packed in a hard-shell briefcase that also contains a shock-mount, a pop filter and wood presentation box for the BV-1 mkII microphone itself.

The BV-1 mkII is available at Avantone Pro’s US Dealers with a MAP of $1,099.00 USD.