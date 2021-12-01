Black Lion Audio Debuts PG-1 mkII Power Conditioner

Chicago, IL (December 1, 2021)—Black Lion Audio has introduced the PG-1 mkII 1U rack-mount power conditioner, upgrading the original PG-1 model with the addition of a USB charger port on its front panel and a new overall look.

The PG-1 mkII still sports the same dimensions (19” x 9.8” x 1.7”), weight (10.6 lbs), and price (US $299) as the original. Like the original PG-1 (Power Grid 1), the rack-mountable power conditioner uses PG-99 Filtering Technology and is built with premium Panasonic and Wima capacitors chosen with an eye towards eliminating high-frequency noise. According to the company, in testing, the PG-1 mkII provides an average of 99.7% of noise filtering. It also has a power absorption rating of 2,775 joules, aiding in the protection of items plugged into it.

The PG-1 mkII provides a bank of eight switched, filtered, and surge-protected outlets on its back panel arranged as four groups — Analog Audio Outlets (x2), 2x Digital Audio Outlets (x2), and High Current Outlets (x2). The time-delayed Analog Audio Outlets and High Current Outlets always are the last to turn on and the first to turn off, preventing the ‘pop’ that can occur if speakers receive power at the same time as sound sources.

The reformatted front panel provides two filtered unswitched outlets for convenience alongside the newly added 5V 1A USB charger port for charging USB devices, as well as an XLR lamp connector and associated dimmer control. A centrally located voltage monitor aids real-time analysis, with dedicated Ground OK, Wiring Fault, Clean Power On, Abnormal Voltage, and Protection On LED status. An onboard audio alarm announces unsafe voltage.