BishopSound Bows Green Waves Solar-Powered Amplifier

United Kingdom (May 11, 2023)—UK-based BishopSound has introduced Green Waves, which it says is the first 4,000W RMS, 2-channel solar-powered amplifier, aimed directly at festivals and outdoor events that are aiming to improve their sustainability.

Developed in conjunction with Aber Electronics over the course of two years, the Green Waves amplifier delivers 2 x 2,000W RMS into 4-ohms, runs for eight hours on a single charge—and that charge can be added to in real-time with a pair of solar panels or a wind turbine, according to the company. For those who like a bit of reassurance, the amplifier works with an optional 2-rackunit, solar backup power bank that can hold up to 10 hours of additional power.

“I was approached by a professor at Essex University asking what products the events industry needs that we can design and make in Britain,” said BishopSound Founder, Andrew Bishop. “This got me thinking about the importance of sustainability in the events sector and how this is something where British companies are at the cutting edge. I decided that this was an area where we could make a genuine impact and started looking more deeply into new amplifier technology.

“While many festivals and live events talk about their sustainable credentials, one of the uncomfortable truths is that they require a lot of power to run them, which often comes from generators,” said Bishop. “The Green Waves amplifier is the perfect product to help deliver on those sustainable aims without impacting what performers or audiences experience. As the amplifier gets its charge from solar or wind energy, the overall cost of delivering an event is also reduced, making Green Wave a solution that will benefit everyone involved in a live event.”

The amplifier is expected to be shipping by the end of the month.