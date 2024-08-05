Nembrini Double Reverb Guitar Amplifier Plug-in Debuts

Pavia, Italy (August 5, 2024)—Guitarists around the globe have long used—or longed for—the classic 1972 Fender Twin Reverb Silver Face combo amplifier, so Italian plug-in house Nembrini Audio has unveiled its latest offering inspired by the popular amp. The new Nembrini Audio Double Reverb Guitar Amplifier plug-in is intended to help find the same warm tones and reverb of the physical amp.

The Fender Twin Reverb Sliver Face amplifier is known for its headroom, tone and voicing, so Nembrini’s Double Reverb Guitar Amplifier plug-in aims to reproduce that, emulating every component of the original hardware, from the 6L6GC power tubes and the 12AX7 preamp tubes to the Accutronics spring reverb and dynamic vibrato.

Each of Double Reverb’s two channels, Normal and Vibrato, has its own volume control and tone stack, bass, middle and treble. The built-in spring reverb provides a spacious sound that can go from shimmer to wash. It also includes a vibrato or tremolo effect which can be used to modulate a signal to create a pulsating sound.

The plug-in also offers a half-dozen guitar cabinets emulations and four microphone emulations with selectable positions and volume and pan controls in order to provide more options for users. Additionally, a mixer section allows two virtual microphones to be blended together.

For the plug-in’s debut, the introductory price is $29.99 for the desktop edition and $9.99 for the iOS version, through the end of August. The plug-in is PC and Mac (VST2, VST3, AU, AAX) compatible and requires an iLOK account.