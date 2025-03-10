Waves WSG-PY64 I/O Card for Yamaha DM7 Debuts

In collaboration with Yamaha, Waves Audio is bringing its plug-ins to DM7 Series consoles with the new Waves WSG-PY64 I/O Card.

Knoxville, TN (March 10, 2025)—In collaboration with Yamaha, Waves Audio is bringing its plug-ins to DM7 Series consoles with the new Waves WSG-PY64 I/O Card.

The new WSG-PY64 I/O card integrates with Yamaha DM7 console, allowing live sound engineers to run Waves plug-ins low 0.8 ms latency, complete with multi-track recording and playback. The card connects to SoundGrid systems and SoundGrid-compatible devices, and allows users to both record and play back in parallel to processing on Windows and Mac systems.

With a setup consisting of a WSG-PY64-equipped DM7 console, a Waves SoundGrid DSP server, Waves SuperRack SoundGrid and a Mac or PC, users can process 64 audio channels at 44.1 to 96 kHz sample rates, allowing them to dive into Waves’ various EQs, compressors, effects, analog emulations and more.

“The combination of compact-yet-powerful DM7 series consoles and award-winning Waves plug-ins offers unlimited possibilities for sound creation,” adds Thomas Hemery, senior general manager at Yamaha’s Professional Solutions Division. “Yamaha has a long relationship with Waves and we will continue to collaborate, providing more options and the best operating possibilities for audio engineers.”

Noam Raz, Waves general manager/live division, comments, “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Yamaha with the expansion of our product lineup for their DM7 digital mixing consoles, enabling enhanced processing with Waves’ industry leading plug-ins.”