Neutrik REAN Airtight Chassis Connectors — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (September 22, 2023)—Neutrik has announced several new REAN airtight connectors designed for connectivity when used outdoors and in other potentially harsh environments.
Available in 3-pole and 5-pole versions,the airtight male, female and duplex (male and female) XLR connectors are appropriate for use in audio as well as DMX and other lighting applications. REAN connectors feature gold-plated contacts and are designed for vertical PCB termination. Female receptacles employ a standard D-shaped metal flange with push-latch locking.
Also introduced are REAN RJ45/Ethernet connectors available with three termination options: straight RJ45 feedthrough, 90-degree upward RJ45 feedthrough, and a horn-type receptacle. All variations are CAT 5e-rated and employ a standard D-shaped metal flange with push-latch locking.
All of these new airtight connectors are IP65-rated for weather resistance when mated to REAN Z Series cable connectors, as well as when unmated and sealed using their integrated protection caps.
The connectors are constructed from UL94 V-0–rated materials to meet all modern safety standards, and they incorporate rugged, black, diecast zinc shells for minimal reflection when used onstage.
Connectors are available in single-bag packaging or bulk packaging for OEMs and are rated for more than 1000 mating cycles.
More info here (XLR) and here (RJ45/Ethernet).