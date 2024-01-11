Bogren Digital IRDX Core — A Mix Product of the Week

The new Bogren Digital IRDX Core (Mac/Windows, VST3 / AU / AAX) is a plug-in intended to improve the realism of guitar amp sims and IR loaders.

New York, NY (January 11, 2024)—The new Bogren Digital IRDX Core (Mac/Windows, VST3 / AU / AAX) is a plug-in intended to improve the realism of guitar amp sims and IR loaders. The IRDX technology (the acronym stands for “Impulse Response Dynamics”) simulates the non-linear nature of actual speaker behavior.

Bogren Digital states, “IRDX Core adds the natural movement, the 3D sensation, the slightly jagged edges, and the unpredictability its users could previously only obtain by recording an actual guitar cabinet.”

IRDX CORE is straightforward to use; insert it on the guitar track in your DAW after your amp sim or IR loader. You can adjust the plug-in’s Input and Output levels and, if you want, use its automatic input calibration feature to set the optimal level. You then have a choice of two IRDX modes: Normal or Intense. The effect of the former is subtle, and the latter more noticeable.

You can also adjust the intensity with the large IRDX Amount knob. According to the manual, a setting of 100 percent will give you the most accurate speaker-behavior simulation, but you can turn it up as far as 150 percent if you’re “feeling adventurous.”

As someone who frequently uses amp sims, I was curious about the plug-in and how it would impact my guitar tracks. After trying it out in several mixes, I’m impressed. The effect is subtle but tangible. It made all my amp sim-fueled guitar tracks sound more realistic. I can tell already that IRDX Core will be a plug-in I reach for constantly.

IDRX Core is available from the Bogren Digital website for $39. A free trial is available if you want to check it out first.