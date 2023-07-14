Yamaha DM7 Series Digital Mixers — Mix Product of the Week

The new DM7 Series from Yamaha represents the latest step in the company’s evolution of digital mixers.

New York, NY (July 14, 2023)—Unveiled a few weeks ago at InfoComm (where it won a 2023 Mix Best of Show Award), the new DM7 Series from Yamaha represents the latest step in the company’s evolution of digital mixers. Designed for applications including live sound, house of worship, theater and broadcast, DM7 Series consoles are available in full-size and compact frames, with an optional Control unit to expand either format.

The flagship of the line is the DM7-EX, which combines a large (24 + 4 faders), two-bay surface with a DM7 Control panel. The DM7-EX provides 32 balanced XLR analog inputs, 16 balanced XLR analog outputs, primary and secondary Dante ports, two AES/EBU I/O connections, word clock I/O, and an expansion slot that accepts any PY-compatible expansion card. It can route 120 mono input channels, 48 mix buses, 12 matrix outputs, two stereo buses, one mono bus and two cue buses.

The DM7 Compact features 16 balanced XLR analog inputs, 16 balanced XLR analog outputs, primary and secondary Dante ports, AES/EBU output, word clock I/O and a PY expansion slot. The DM7 Compact can route 72 mono inputs, 12 matrix outputs, two stereo buses, one mono bus and two cue buses.

Using an Ethernet connection, the control surface of either console may be expanded with the DM7 Control, which adds physical controls including two faders, 16 user-defined keys, four user-defined knobs, scene memory buttons, panner and a data wheel.

Input channel processing includes a 4-band parametric EQ with four algorithms and an RTA overlay; HPF, LPF, Dynamics 1 and 2 with new FET Limiter, Diode Bridge Compressor and Mix Balance parameter enabling parallel compression; input delay up to 1000 mS, four inserts and a direct output.

Output channel processing includes 8-band parametric EQ, GEQ using the onboard Virtual Rack, Dynamics, output delay to 1000 mS, and four inserts.

The DM7 Effect Rack incorporates a comprehensive set of effects, such as reverb, delay, chorus, flange, pitch shift, symphonic, phaser, EQ and auto-pan, while the Premium Rack effects offer Rupert Neve Designs Portico EQ and compression, dynamic EQ, multi-band compression, and a dynamic noise suppressor. Specialized features can be added via the Broadcast Package (5.1 surround support, Mix Minus, Loudness Meter, Peak Program Meters, and other functions required for broadcast applications) or the Theater Package (Actor Library, DCA Scene Grid, AFC Image Control).

Both models feature centrally located 12-inch touchscreens plus a dedicated 7-inch Utility screen that allows a user to monitor essential functions such as Scene List, User Defined Keys and Metering at all times for efficient operation.

A unique “split mode” enables one mixer to function as two separate consoles for situations where separate FOH and monitor consoles are not possible, while a DAW Remote mode allows control over DAW operations such as volume, muting and transport.

All models support sample rates up to 96 kHz, and the operating system supports a multi-language option for channel naming. Onboard redundant power supplies are standard to ensure reliable operation.

Dedicated applications available for the DM7 include DM7 Editor and DM7 StageMix, and DM7 consoles are compatible with the Yamaha applications MonitorMix, ProVisionaire Control, and ProVisionaire Touch. The DM7 Series is also equipped with an OSC (Open Sound Control) Server function, allowing control from OSC-compatible devices.

