Camvate Super Crab Clamp — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (November 7, 2025)—Here’s a really cool little device that’s been around for a while but flew under my radar until a coworker showed it to me recently: the Super Crab Clamp from Camvate. The Super Crab Clamp is intended for use with video gear (phones, cameras, lights, small displays, etc.) but works really well for mounting microphones in tough spaces—particularly around drums.

The Super Crab Clamp consists of two pieces: a Crab Clamp and an articulating Magic Arm. The jaws of the Crab Clamp open to a maximum of 54mm (2.13 inches) and close with a single ratchet lever, enabling it to be mounted easily on a drum or cymbal stand.

The interior of the jaws have anti-slip rubber pads that increase grip while reducing the possibility of scratching, and the exterior of the Clamp features multiple threaded sockets (1/4-inch and 3/8-inch) that accept the companion articulating Magic Arm. The two-piece pivoting Magic Arm opens to a maximum length of 250mm (9.8 inches) and includes a ¼-inch thread mount on either end, with a 360-degree swivel and 90-degree tilting ball head.

The Magic Arm is a really nice feature. It’s a single-point locking mechanism that locks the pivoting arm in place with a single ratchet lever, supporting accessories weighing up to 7.7 pounds (3.5 kg). Using the threaded insert included with most microphone stand clips, a microphone can be mounted to the ¼-inch thread, moved into position across multiple axes with one hand, and locked down with the ratchet lever using the other hand.

The Super Crab Clamp is constructed from aluminum and steel and has a street price around 30 bucks.