Roland Earth Electric Piano Software – A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (October 24, 2025)—New from the folks at Roland is the Earth Electric Piano software instrument designed for use in production and performance applications.

EARTH features 19 different electric piano types and more than 100 presets, including tine, reed, clavinet and vintage digital electric piano sounds, all using advanced Roland sound technology to produce a wide range of realistic tones.

Two preamps and 12 cabinet models are provided, enabling warm saturation and tone shaping using an efficient UI. Onboard effects include a venue space simulator, six different types of tremolo, phaser, chorus, studio-grade EQ and dynamics, and more than 90 multi-effects presets.

EARTH Electric Piano integrates seamlessly with VST3, AU and AAX plug-in formats and is available exclusively through the Roland Cloud.