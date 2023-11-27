Solid State Logic 4000E Plug-In Debuts

Oxford, England (November 27, 2023)—Solid State Logic has launched its latest plug-in, the 4000E Channel Strip, emulating the company’s classic 4000E analog console.
The 4KE Plug-in is intended to evoke the vibe and non-linear analog character of the original console, with modeling down to a component level, including the E Series EQ in all its flavors (Black, Brown, Orange), and emulation of the Jensen T-115K-E transformer found on early 4000E mic pres. The dbx 202 ‘gold can’ fader VCA is also modeled, offering multiple layers of harmonic saturation found throughout the circuit design.
Solid State Logic 4K B Plug-in Aims to Recreate 4000 B Console
The 4K E Plug-in can integrate with SSL’s UC1 controller, offering knob-per-function control of the plug-in in a channel strip-style layout. In addition to this, SSL 360’s ‘Plug-in Mixer’, available free from the SSL website, provides users with a single place to view and control all 360-enabled plug-ins, essentially allowing users to build their own ‘virtual’ E Series console, or combine 4K B with Channel Strip 2 and 4K E for a ‘custom’ virtual SSL console.
The new plug-in is available in several formats including VST2, VST3, AAX Native and AU as part of the SSL Complete subscription. 4K E Channel Strip Plug-in is also available via SSL’s Rent To Own plan, and perpetual purchase via the SSL eStore.