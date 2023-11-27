Solid State Logic 4000E Plug-In Debuts

Oxford, England (November 27, 2023)—Solid State Logic has launched its latest plug-in, the 4000E Channel Strip, emulating the company’s classic 4000E analog console.

The 4KE Plug-in is intended to evoke the vibe and non-linear analog character of the original console, with modeling down to a component level, including the E Series EQ in all its flavors (Black, Brown, Orange), and emulation of the Jensen T-115K-E transformer found on early 4000E mic pres. The dbx 202 ‘gold can’ fader VCA is also modeled, offering multiple layers of harmonic saturation found throughout the circuit design.

The 4K E Plug-in can integrate with SSL’s UC1 controller, offering knob-per-function control of the plug-in in a channel strip-style layout. In addition to this, SSL 360’s ‘Plug-in Mixer’, available free from the SSL website, provides users with a single place to view and control all 360-enabled plug-ins, essentially allowing users to build their own ‘virtual’ E Series console, or combine 4K B with Channel Strip 2 and 4K E for a ‘custom’ virtual SSL console.

The new plug-in is available in several formats including VST2, VST3, AAX Native and AU as part of the SSL Complete subscription. 4K E Channel Strip Plug-in is also available via SSL’s Rent To Own plan, and perpetual purchase via the SSL eStore.