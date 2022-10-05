Mixland SteamDriver Channel Strip Plug-In Launched

Mixland’s SteamDriver has taken a unique approach to the channel strip plug-in by adopting an (ultra) old-school look: steampunk.

Los Angeles, CA (October 5, 2022)—Mixland‘s new SteamDriver has taken a unique approach to the channel strip plug-in by adopting an (ultra) old-school look—steampunk—to convey the style and attitude of the software’s offerings. Providing compression, distortion and EQ modules, SteamDriver aims to offer everything from warmth to hard-hearted audio destruction.

Visually eccentric, the plug-in offers a hydraulic machine press to represent the compressor’s behavior and gain reduction; an electric shock chamber to indicate saturation; high and low shelving ﬁlters (modelled after a colorful Class A hardware EQ); a gramophone that boasts a Shape knob (for overall front-to-back placement and warmth); and more.

The VCA compression module features one threshold knob and two switches for a variety of modes and speeds, as well as a mix knob. The more the compressor is pushed, the harder the graphic machine press will push down. The saturation module features one main Amount knob and two switches for a variety of saturation settings and modes (including even/odd order harmonic modes, and switchability between transfer function and sinusoidal function distortion effects).

SteamDriver is available at an introductory price of $14.99 at mixland.io for the month of October, whereupon it will go up to $29.99. It is available in AAX, VST and AU formats, and is compatible with macOS X 10.7 and higher (M1 & Monterey are fully supported), and Windows 7 and higher (Pro Tools 11 and above).