Clear Tune Monitors Da Vinci VIII Infinito IEMs Debut

Orlando, FL (January 4, 2024)—Clear Tune Monitors has announced its latest custom IEM model, the Da Vinci VIII Infinito, which will debut at the NAMM Show 2024 in Anaheim, CA later this month.

Part of CTM’s flagship Da Vinci series, the new offering is intended for musicians, music lovers and audiophiles, and features eight balanced armature drivers, aiding in providing clarity, warmth and nuance. Like its counterpart IEM in the series, Da Vinci IX and Da Vinci X, the Da Vinci VIII Infinito comes with CTM’s premium Jokoma-4 two-pin OFC braided cable, designed to provide low-frequency conduction properties. As with every other Clear Tune Monitors IEM, the Da Vinci Infinito features the WISE element, designed to integrate all crucial elements and reproduce the brand’s unique signature sound.

“The Da Vinci Infinito is a testament to our pursuit of sonic excellence,” said CTM CEO and founder Cesar Milano. “Our main goal was to unlock a new universe of nuances and details and we believe we have achieved that. When you experience this model, you’ll understand why we state the Da Vinci Infinito—meaning ‘infinite’ in Italian—unveils a new dimension of sound.”

The new ear monitors sport a retail price of $1,899.00 USD.