Westone AM PRO X IEMs Debut

Brighton, UK (August 11, 2023)—Westone Audio’s new AM PRO X series of universal in-ear monitors for performers debuted today in Hong Kong. Available in three driver configurations, Westone Audio use proprietary balanced-armature technology and the company’s StageSense filter system to provide artists with a balanced mix of audio and feedback from the audience and fellow performers on stage.

Westone’s StageSense Technology is a passive filter system built into the housings on all AM PRO X models. The filter is said to provide linear attenuation, reducing external ambient noise by 10 dB and providing the user with a sense of their environment without affecting audio quality.

Using custom-made balanced-armature drivers and Westone Audio’s twisted tensile copper cable, and T2 micro connectors, the range offers a low-profile fit.

AM PRO X 10 ($249.99) is the smallest of the range, for musicians and performing artists who want a subtle design. It uses a single balanced-armature driver.

SENSITIVITY: 114 dB @ 1mW

FREQ. RESPONSE: 20 Hz – 16 kHz

IMPEDANCE: 19 ohms

DRIVER: Single Balanced-Armature, Full Range

AM PRO X 20 ($399.99) sports dual balanced-armature drivers and a passive crossover, and is said to offer increased dynamic range and impact while maintaining balance and clarity throughout.

SENSITIVITY: 119 dB @ 1mW

FREQ. RESPONSE: 20 Hz – 18 kHz

IMPEDANCE: 27 ohms

DRIVER: Dual Balanced-Armature, with passive crossover

AM PRO X 30 ($479.99) is the flagship of the new range, providing users with three balanced-armature drivers and a 3-way passive crossover.