Daking Mic Pre 4T Launches

Daking has introduced its new Mic Pre 4T, a four-channel microphone preamplifier for studio or live performance.

Las Vegas, NV (November 22, 2021)—Daking has introduced its new Mic Pre 4T, a four-channel microphone preamplifier for studio or live performance, via its U.S. distributor, TransAudio Group.

The Mic Pre 4T brings together four variable high-pass filters to four high-gain/high headroom Mic Pres in a single rack space unit. Each preamp channel sports numerous controls, including 75 dB of gain, +24 dB of headroom, variable high-pass filter (from 10-200 Hz), front-panel DI, 48V phantom power, phase invert and a 20 dB pad along with a 20-segment LED meter and +25 dB indicator.

Built in the USA, the unit features balanced Jensen input & output transformers, Class A amplifiers, and all-discrete transistor circuitry. All relay switching is handled with gold-bifurcated contacts, and the unit features stainless steel construction with an eye towards noise immunity. In keeping with that design, it also features custom aluminum knobs.

Units are currently ready to ship and have an MSRP of $2,999.00.