DirectOut EXBOX.SG and SG.IO SoundGrid Interfaces Debut

Germany (November 22, 2021)—DirectOut has introduced two new products supporting Waves’ audio networking technology, SoundGrid—EXBOX.SG, a MADI / SoundGrid interface, and SG.IO, a new module available for the PRODIGY Series.

DirectOut’s EXBOX and PRODIGY Series already supported Dante and RAVENNA, and now will also support SoundGrid via the new releases.

EXBOX.SG is a MADI / SoundGrid interface that can route 128 SoundGrid channels in blocks of 64 channels towards any of the three MADI ports on the device (coaxial BNC, optical SC and SFP). At the same time, it also works the other way around: two MADI ports can be routed towards SoundGrid for conversion of another 128 channels.

EXBOX.SG can be powered by up to two external power-supplies as well as PoE (Power over Ethernet). A total of four network ports are linked to an internal switch and can be used to connect directly to redundant recording systems and plug-in servers without the need of an additional switch.

Meanwhile, SG.IO is a new module available for the PRODIGY Series offering transport of up to 128 audio channels. It comes also with the optional HD SRC technology, enabling asynchronous operation between the module and the PRODIGY mainframe.