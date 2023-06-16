DiGiCo DMI-AVB Card Debuts at InfoComm

Orlando, FL (June 16, 2023)—At InfoComm, DiGiCo has unveiled its new Milan-certified DMI-AVB module, bringing interoperability between its numerous DMI card slot-equipped consoles and any amplifier, loudspeaker, or other system component on a shared Milan AVB network.

Over the past dozen years since its official roll-out, IEEE’s open-standard Audio Video Bridging (AVB) technology has grown into an industry-standard connectivity protocol adopted by numerous professional audio manufacturers, including d&b audiotechnik, L-Acoustics, and Meyer Sound.

With that connectivity in mind, DiGiCo’s new digital 64×64 AVB card supplies eight streams of eight-channel audio. Supporting both 48 kHz and 96 kHz formats, the DMI-AVB also supports primary/secondary clock mode. The new card is fully compatible with all Quantum range desks, the SD12, and any other console model via DiGiCo’s outboard Orange Box.

As pro audio’s only deterministic network protocol, Milan has unquestionably proven to be robustly stable and reliably high-quality,” says DiGiCo managing Director Austin Freshwater. “As industry professionals increasingly turn to the protocol for its many advantages, we’re pleased to now natively bring our consoles into the Milan ecosystem. Offering truly plug-and-play interoperability, our new DMI-AVB surmounts the challenges and headaches of traditional network setups and allows our customers to fully focus on the joy of creating exceptional mixes.”