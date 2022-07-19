DiGiCo S-Series Consoles Get V3 Software Update

New York, NY (July 19, 2022)—DiGiCo has released its Version 3.0 software update for its small-footprint S-Series consoles. Version 3.0 offers an optional software expansion that increases the channel count from 48 to 60 flexi channels and 24 flexi busses, essentially turning S-Series consoles into an S21+ or an S31+.

V3.0 includes two new Master buss configurations: LCR (Left Center Right) or LRM (Left Right Mono), providing additional control on the channels over the LCR blend or the LRM Mono Gain. LCR or LRM can be used for running an expanded speaker setup or sending out a mono mix alongside a stereo mix. Reportedly, increasing the Master buss size doesn’t introduce compromises, as users still have access to all busses and channels.

Previously, Software version 2.2 introduced OSC control of Snapshots; now Version 3.0 extends the OSC control capabilities to channel processing controls. The ability to control many aspects of channel and buss processing, including EQ and dynamics, is expected to aid integrating an S-Series console with external remote control systems.

Version 3.0 now adds compatibility for MADI Sample Rate Conversion on the DMI-MADI-B and DMI-MADI-C. SRC allows the S21 or S31 to run at a different sample rate to connected MADI devices, providing flexibility when connecting to external MADI devices. This is commonly used for recording and virtual soundchecks, and both Hi-Speed and SMUX 96k MADI modes are supported.

Compatibility for DiGiCo’s Dante-based DQ-Rack, a compact 48-in, 24-out Stage Rack, is also included. When connected to a S-Series console via a [email protected] card, this provides cost-effective expansion.

The S-Series now makes use of GPIO (General Purpose Inputs and Outputs), with both the S21 and S31 featuring a 1/4-inch GPI and 1/4-inch GPO on the back for connection to external devices. GPI can be used to fire a specific Snapshot, or to trigger the previous or next Snapshot.

GPOs are commonly used to trigger external devices with a simple contact closure. Adding a GPO message to S-Series Snapshots provides simple integration options as the contacts can be programmed to either open or close with each Snapshot.

Dynamic EQ is a processing feature built into the channels and provides the ability to control the amount of EQ being applied to a signal, based on the level of the signal; Version 3.0 software adds ganging of this function across multiple channels. Also with version 3.0, the Ten Tap Delay effect can now be added to the Global Tap Delay.

Finally, since all channels on the S21 and S31 are flexi channels (meaning they can be either mono or stereo), the optional software expansion allows up to 120 inputs to be processed across the 60 stereo channels, and 48 output processing paths across the 24 stereo groups or auxes. It also includes the Master buss (including the new LCR and LRM configurations) and standard 10×8 Matrix.

Version 3.0 is free to all S-Series owners and is available at www.DiGiCo.biz