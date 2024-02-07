Nembrini Unveils Nexus Subhost/Plug-in Host

Nembrini Audio has introduced Nexus, an audio processing tool that can host plug-ins as a subhost or as a standalone host.

Pavia, Italy (February 7, 2024)—Nembrini Audio has introduced Nexus, an audio processing tool that can host plug-ins as a subhost or as a standalone host.

Nexus can operate as a Subhost where it brings together other plug-ins in VST, VST3 and AU format, or it can be used as a Standalone product, working as a plug-in within a DAW or as a separate application. Nexus can recognize and load third-party plug-ins, providing users access to a wide range of external audio processing tools and thus a broader creative sound palette.

The interface allows users to integrate a variety of audio plug-ins, allowing them to craft audio chains to shape their sound. The application’s network of modules—which includes effects, signal splitter, mixer, crossover, and more—allows one to customize the user experience.

Central to Nexus is The Canvas interface, where users can visually manage audio signal paths and plug-in configurations. It serves as a visual mapping area for constructing and modifying audio processing chains, and is supported by the Plug-ins Manager, where audio processing modules can be organized to aid in managing and locating plug-ins, providing details of format, category and version of every installed plug-in to help streamline workflow.

Nexus’ introductory price is $29.99 through February 29, 2024, moving to $99 afterward. It is PC and Mac (VST2, VST3, AU, AAX) compatible and requires an iLok account.