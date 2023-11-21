Digigram ALP-Dante PCIe Sound Card Debuts

The new ALP-Dante is Digigram's sixth addition to the ALP-X sound card range.

Montbonnot, France (November 21, 2023)—French audio specialist and equipment manufacturer Digigram has released a new Dante sound card as part of its ALP-X range: ALP-Dante, its sixth model.

ALP-Dante was developed using Digigram’s platform, offering unique features to make the card useful for critical audio applications. The card sports a low-profile form factor, coupled to a fanless design. In addition to the two Ethernet ports which provide Dante network redundancy, ALP-Dante has a pair of Ethernet switch ports to aid connectivity to other Dante/AES67 devices.

Several cards can be installed in the same workstation to increase the channel count and develop large structures. Also, ALP-Dante operates under Windows and Linux environments to handle multiple applications, regardless of the operating systems

“The card is the right fit for a large array of applications, whether it is broadcast, high channel count recording, playout, real-time processing, or any 365/24/7 run application,” said Stéphane Bert, Digigram’s Presales Manager.