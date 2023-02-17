Dodotronic Unveils Hi-Sound Compact Parabolic Mic

Parabolic and ultrasonic microphone manufacturer Dodotronic has released its Hi-Sound Compact, a stereo parabolic microphone that allows handheld cameras to pick up distant sounds, all within a portable package.

Typically, those wanting to implement a parabolic microphone into their setup would use one hooked up to an audio recorder, separate from a camera. The Hi-Sound Compact is designed to be a simpler solution, so multiple devices don’t have to be operated simultaneously.

The Hi-Sound Compact is based on the Hi-Sound DR model, but shrunk down to be a camera-mounted counterpart. Attaching to a camera via the shoe mount, audio is transported to the camera through the built-in mic jack. At the core of the Hi-Sound Compact are two matched-pair calibrated mic capsules, each measuring 9.7 mm in diameter and, as a unit, Dodotronic claims they offer 20 Hz to 20 kHz performance.

In addition to the camera-mount option, the Hi-Sound Compact can be mounted to a tripod and attached to an audio recorder. The mic receives power from whichever device it is plugged into, and requires no additional external power. Dodotronic is expected to begin shipping to begin in May

This story originally appeared at SVCOnline.