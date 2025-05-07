Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

HLabs Launches Limited Edition Mic Preamp

HLabs marks its fifth anniversary with an ultra-limited series of PRE169S 2-channel mic preampliﬁers.

By Mix Staff

HLabs PRE169S Haufe Limited Edition.
HLabs PRE169S Haufe Limited Edition.

Lyon, France (May 7, 2025)—There’s limited editions and then there’s the approach HLabs is taking: an ultra limited-edition series. “Ultra” as in just five. The French audio manufacturer is marking its fifth anniversary with the PRE169S Haufe Limited Edition—a run of only five 2-channel preampliﬁers, based on the design and electronic circuitry of its PRE169.

Aiming to recall the sound of the 1970s with the new units, HLabs sourced a handful of Haufe transformers, a manufacturer known for having supplied Siemens, Telefunken and Neumann—among others—since the 1950s.

Trinnov Audio Nova — A Mix Real-World Review

As a result, behind its retro-looking “Siemens Grey” front panel is a pair of Haufe RK443 vintage output transformers taken from a 1970s German mixing console. Combined with the Studer 169-inspired input circuit, the result is said to offer musicality, soft lows and detailed highs. The transformers bring a classic vibe to all your instruments through the high-impedance DI inputs on the front panel.

The limited-edition units offer an input gain up to +65 dB, which makes them appropriate also for dynamic and low output ribbons microphones. The combination of input gain and output attenuation potentiometers allows a wide range of colors to be created, and the  input PAD (-33 dB) provides a line-level input appropriate for re-amping. Elsewhere, the variable High Pass Filter ranges from 20 to 315 Hz.

The five-unit series is hand-built in France. Currently in production and expected to ship by the end of May, the units carry an MSRP of $2,399.

Close