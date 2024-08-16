Digigram Q-Mic Mic Preamp — A Mix Product of the Week

Here’s a nifty little device from the folks at Digigram: the Q-Mic microphone preamplifier.

New York, NY (August 15, 2024)—Here’s a nifty little device from the folks at Digigram: the Q-Mic microphone preamplifier.

The diminutive preamp packs a console-class mic preamp into a lightweight, pocket-size package that connects to any smartphone or tablet, enabling the device to record high-quality audio using an external microphone.

Q-Mic features a standard XLR microphone input, line input on a 3.5mm TRS jack with stereo-to-mono conversion, a 3.5mm stereo headphone jack, and a 3.5mm output that carries the amplified microphone signal.

Gain may be set to +24 dB, +7 dB and -11 dB. The Q-Mic sources power from the smart device and employs low-power-consumption circuitry, ensuring maximum battery life.

The preamp can be used for a variety of applications requiring high-quality audio, such as ENG, interviews, field recording and sports applications. The device measures a compact 70mm x 30mm x 18mm, and requires no setup or additional software. It works with all CTIA-compliant smartphones and tablets, and is available for a limited time at a price of $129.

The new preamp offering comes in the wake of the French audio specialist’s ALP-Dante sound card, the sixth model in its ALP-X range, which debuted last fall.