Product of the Week: D’Addario Mic Mute Infrared Sensor

Device automatically detects when a performer steps up to a microphone and unmutes it, then mutes it again when the artist backs off.

The Mic Mute Infrared Sensor is a handy device from the folks at D’Addario. It uses an infrared sensor to automatically detect when a performer steps up to a microphone, and automatically unmutes the mic. When the performer moves out of range, the mic is automatically muted, helping to reduce unwanted bleed, feedback and background noise from open microphones while eliminating the need to manually mute or gate vocal channels that are not in use.

The Mic Mute is powered via phantom power, so there’s no need for batteries or recharging. It attaches to a microphone’s XLR connector and provides a post-switch XLR output while not interfering with the mic’s standard mounting clip.

Dual sensors face the performer to detect their presence, and a sensitivity adjustment allows you to adjust the distance at which the mic is unmuted, from 0 to 24 inches. A red LED facing the performer lights when the mic is unmuted, and a bypass button defeats the mute and allows the microphone to be open at all times.

The Mic Mute Infrared Sensor is about as long as an XLR connector. It ships with a storage bag and is priced at $99.99.