DPA Drops Pencil Mics

Longmont, CO (March 23, 2023)—Adding to its arsenal of mics aimed at live sound use, DPA has introduced its new compact 2012 cardioid and 2015 wide cardioid microphones.

The 2012 compact cardioid microphone was designed to be an all-around, generalist pencil mic for use on most instruments. Built to survive handling in a live sound environment, the 2012 is aimed for use in close-miked stage setups for horns, percussion, acoustic or electric guitars, bass cabinets and more. The mic is said to provide an extended frequency range and flat frequency response while also being able to cope with high SPLs.

Meanwhile, the 2015 compact wide cardioid microphone works best as a stereo pair on drum kits and instrument groups to provide that expected cardioid directionality on horn groups, vibraphones, xylophones and other large instruments. When closely positioned, the mics are appropriate for large grand pianos or for use as overheads for drum kits.

Both solutions are pre-polarized condenser mics, each with a specifically designed 17mm (0.67-inch) capsule that is tailored for its intended application. Like most DPA mics, the 2012 and 2015 come in a zip pouch, along with a microphone holder and windscreen. Additional accessories such as a stereo boom, gooseneck mount and corresponding shock mounts are also available.

Pricing for the 2012 Cardioid Microphone begins at $849 USD, while a stereo pair of 2015 Wide Cardioid Microphones starts at $1,595 USD.