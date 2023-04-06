DPA Unveils DDK4000 Drum Mic Kit

DPA Microphones is set to debut its first-ever drum microphone kit, the DDK4000, at this year's NAMM Show.

Longmont, CO (April 6, 2023)—DPA Microphones is launching the company’s first drum microphone kit, the DDK4000, at the 2023 NAMM Show. Comprised of the brand’s 4055 kick drum microphone, as well as the new 2012 cardioid and a stereo pair of the new 2015 wide cardioid mic, the kit also features three of DPA’s 4099 CORE instrument mics.

“Every mic in the kit is designed with linear on- and off-axis response, which helps the sound designer keep the natural direct sound as well as the organic bleed between the drums and cymbals,” says Bo Brinck, product specialist/sound engineer, DPA Microphones.

According to DPA, the 4055 kick drum microphone offers different sounds depending on its placement relative to the kick drum. Owing to its condenser mic capabilities, the 4055 has a max SPL of 164 dB, and its asymmetric design aids in positioning it both inside and outside the kick drum. Its large housing and wind-damping foam in front of the capsule, behind the grille, are intended to minimize the pick-up of the air turbulence in front of the hole in the kick drum.

The 2012 compact cardioid microphone acts as a generalist pencil mic that can capture a single instrument. The 2012 offers a small form-factor for close miking on any live stage setup, and its transient response allows it to cope with high SPLs.

Designed for use as an overhead stereo pair on drum kits, the compact 2015 features wide cardioid directionality. The stereo pair can be positioned closer to the drum kit than normal and captures the sound of the entire instrument. Additionally, the compact design of the 2015 allows for unobtrusive placement at venues.

Both the 2012 and 2015 are pre-polarized condenser mics, each with a specifically designed 17mm (0.67-inch) capsule that is perfectly tailored for its intended application.

DPA’s DDK4000 drum microphone kit comes in a sturdy Peli case, which includes microphone holders and adapters. Additional accessories such as a stereo boom, gooseneck mount and corresponding shock mounts are also available.

Pricing for the DPA Drum Miking Kit is $5,100.