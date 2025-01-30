DPA Unveils New Core+ Technology

DPA Microphones unveiled its new Core+ technology at the NAMM Show, which will be rolled out across its portfolio of mics.

Kokkedal, Denmark (January 30, 2025)―DPA Microphones unveiled its new Core+ technology at the NAMM Show, a patent-pending process that is said to eliminate the non-linearities typically generated by the membrane and electronic components of a microphone.

According to DPA, Core+ neutralizes distortion across the dynamic range of the microphone, making non-linear artifacts imperceptible and virtually unmeasurable. It also reduces the hassle of unpredictable challenges of live sound environments, such as when the talent speaks or sings at louder volumes or on stages with multiple microphones. Microphones with Core+ are said to eliminate artifacts, the company says, while enhancing the transparency of the entire sound image.

The implementation requires a redesign of the brand’s products, which the company plans to accomplish with a slow update roll-out across its portfolio. The first solutions to be addressed are the 5 mm omnidirectional headsets and lavaliers. Among the microphones planned for the Core+ upgrade are 4060, 4061, 4071, 4661, 4066, 4266 and 4466. This will be followed by the brand’s miniature cardioid solutions—the 4088, 4188, 4288 and 4488, as well as the 4166 and 4062 omni. The company is also exploring the possibility of implementing Core+ with some of its other solutions.

All DPA microphones incorporating Core+ will retain the same microphone specifications, including dynamic range and noise level. DPA states that the new technology has enabled the company to implement a new THD reference point of <0.5%.