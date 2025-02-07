DPA Launches N-Series Digital Wireless Mic System

DPA Microphones has launched its new N-Series Digital Wireless Microphone System at ISE 2025, marking the brand’s first foray into the RF market.

Kokkedal, Denmark (February 7, 2025)—DPA Microphones launched its new N-Series Digital Wireless Microphone System at ISE 2025, marking the brand’s first foray into the RF market.

Intended for use in live, house of worship and corporate events as well as installed system applications, the line consists of wireless receiver and bodypack transmitters, but is being released in tandem with DPA’s new 2024 Vocal Microphone, designed specifically with the new system in mind. That said, the wireless system can also be used with a variety of industry mics.

The system operates in the 470–870 MHz range, with each unit providing users 400 MHz of flexibility, aiding its use in RF-congested regions. Designed from the ground up as a fully digital system, N-Series makes use of high-end microphone preamps and analog-to-digital conversion technology, offering true diversity capabilities for strong connections, and AES256 encryption for privacy.

With the new wireless system and the 2024 Vocal Mic, DPA is also introducing the DPA Audio Controller, a software solution that allows remote control and monitoring of the system via either PC or Mac. DPA Audio Controller also features a frequency analyzer that covers the entire bandwidth of the system, spanning from 470 to 870 MHz.

The N-Series bodypack transmitters are rounded to fit the contours of the body and are available with two connector options—LEMO 3-pin or DPA’s new MicroLock compact connector. Other mics with these connector types can also be used with the DPA N-Series bodypacks. Handheld transmitters are available with the DPA SL1 thread.

The DPA N-Series Wireless System will be available in Q2 in Europe and by Q3 in the U.S.