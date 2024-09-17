Your browser is out-of-date!

DPA Microphones Releases New 2061 Lav Mic

DPA Microphones released its new 2061 miniature omnidirectional microphone, intended for a broad range of applications, at IBC2024.

By Mix Staff

DPA Microphones’ New 2061 Lav Mic.

Amsterdam, Holland (September 17, 2024)―DPA Microphones released its new 2061 miniature omnidirectional microphone, intended for a broad range of applications, at IBC2024.

Borrowing several design elements and principles from other DPA lavaliers, the 2061 features a new, simplified 5mm capsule construction that targets the 50 Hz – 16 kHz frequency range, with 128 dB peak SPL. Like its predecessors, the company says, the 2061 offers speech intelligibility and a robust mechanical construction.

With an omnidirectional pickup pattern, this pre-polarized condenser microphone is designed to capture the human voice from any direction. The DPA 2061 has a flat frequency curve with a soft 3 dB boost at 8 kHz – 16 kHz. The mic is not pre-tailored to compensate for any specific position in which a lavalier is commonly placed.

The 2061 sports a 1.5 meter-long (4.5 ft), Kevlar reinforced cable, with strain relief for resilience against physical stress; the mic also has IP57 certification for exposure to water, dust and makeup, according to DPA. T

In contrast to some of DPA’s higher-end solutions, the 2061 has a fixed cap and includes permanent connector options that are compatible with 3-pin LEMO, TA4F and Mini-Jack. The 2061 is available in multiple colors with black and white clip options.

As for accessories, the SCM0035 lavalier microphone clip offers integrated cable management, 360-degree mic rotation while the recently launched AIR1 universal miniature fur windscreen, SCM0030 and SCM0034 clips, and DUA056 series of foam windscreens are compatible with the microphone.

