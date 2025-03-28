DPA Sets NAB 2025 Product Lineup

DPA Microphones has announced that it will present various product advancements at NAB 2025, including solutions from Austrian Audio.

Las Vegas, NV (March 28, 2025)―DPA Microphones has announced that it will present various product advancements at NAB 2025, including solutions from its recently acquired brand, Austrian Audio.

Included among the brand’s NAB presentations is its CORE+ by DPA technology. The company will also showcase MicroLock, a microphone connector with a newly developed locking mechanism and compact design compatible with a variety of wireless systems. DPA’s new 2061 omnidirectional miniature microphone, a solution for live or recording applications, will also be available at the show.

“DPA has been leading the charge with a wide array of new technologies since last year, and we are excited to showcase these solutions to NAB 2025 attendees,” says Christopher Spahr, vice president of sales and marketing, DPA Microphones.

CORE+ by DPA technology, according to the company, aims to eliminate non-linearities generated by the membrane and electronic components of a microphone. The goal of using the product is to reduce distortion across the dynamic range of the microphone.

MicroLock features a newly designed locking mechanism, which affords users a secure connection and extra layer of protection against accidental disconnection during use. DPA reports the lock has a longer lifespan due to upgraded materials and redesigned construction. The connector is said to now have a more robust, solid metal body, while the revised electrical design is said to offer enhanced stability and reliability of the signal.

Borrowing several design elements and principles from other DPA lavaliers, the 2061 features a new, simplified 5 mm capsule construction designed to improve performance in the 50 Hz – 16 kHz frequency range, with 128 dB peak SPL and a flat frequency curve with a soft 3 dB boost at 8 kHz – 16 kHz.