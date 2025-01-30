Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2025, Part 2

The NAMM Show 2025 is over, but what an event it was! Take a look at the gear, stats and more from across the show floor.

Anaheim, CA (January 29, 2025)—The NAMM Show 2025 may be over, but what an impact it had. Crammed full of attendees, exhibitors, new products, educational offerings and more, the show was a hit.

Of course, you don’t have to take our word for it; the numbers speak for themselves. More than 63,000 people attended, including upwards of 11,000 international attendees from 125 countries, regions and territories, and they were there to see 1,850-plus exhibitors presenting more than 4,400 brands. Those who came for the music didn’t leave disappointed either; there were nearly 8,700 artists on hand demonstrating and endorsing products, and no doubt a few of them checked out the more than 250 educational sessions that featured 650-plus speakers.

Here’s more of the cool and occasionally crazy stuff we saw at the show: