Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2025, Part 2
The NAMM Show 2025 is over, but what an event it was! Take a look at the gear, stats and more from across the show floor.
The Anaheim Convention Center once again hosted NAMM.
Don’t Pass Up Part 1!
Anaheim, CA (January 29, 2025)—The NAMM Show 2025 may be over, but what an impact it had. Crammed full of attendees, exhibitors, new products, educational offerings and more, the show was a hit.
Of course, you don’t have to take our word for it; the numbers speak for themselves. More than 63,000 people attended, including upwards of 11,000 international attendees from 125 countries, regions and territories, and they were there to see 1,850-plus exhibitors presenting more than 4,400 brands. Those who came for the music didn’t leave disappointed either; there were nearly 8,700 artists on hand demonstrating and endorsing products, and no doubt a few of them checked out the more than 250 educational sessions that featured 650-plus speakers.
Here’s more of the cool and occasionally crazy stuff we saw at the show:
DPA Microphones CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen (left) and Austrian Audio CEO Martin A. Seidl (right) had plenty to talk about, as a week before the NAMM Show, DPA acquired Austrian. In the foreground is the OC-S10 microphone, Austrian’s new flagship offering for vocals and instruments.
Fans of that analog sound made a point of stopping by AMS Neve’s booth to see the BCM10/2 Mk2, which brings modern-day routing and monitoring options to the original desk’s class-A design.
Warm Audio had an array of mics for passers-by to try out, hearing themselves on headphones.
Gary Thielman, president of Harrison Audio, discussed its rack-mounting 32Classic Mix Strip, based on the company’s original 3232 and latest 32Classic consoles.
Over in the main building, Music Tribe exhibited for the first time in years, bringing with it Midas’ much anticipated HD96-AIR console, which has been recently spotted out on tour in Europe with the likes of Accept.
DJ Jazzy Jeff (center, beneath the PreSonus sign) held court at the PreSonus booth, discussing his production career, the history of sampling, how he incorporates the company’s software into his workflow and more.
Phoenix Audio was showing off its Scion Summing Mixer, highlighting its four stereo busses offering three unique sounding color options.
Here’s the calm before the storm as RCF and TT+ Audio provided the P.A. for a rock and roll extravaganza in the Anaheim Convention Center’s arena on Friday night.
Those in search of that ’80s rock guitar sound will want to look into the MXR Rockman X100 Analog Tone Processor. Back in the day, Boston guitarist/MIT grad Tom Scholz created the Rockman headphone amp and signal processor, and its sound was used on seemingly every hair metal album (we’re looking at you, Def Leppard). The units could be finicky though and now they’re vintage as well, so this reinvents the Rockman as a presumably more reliable pedal.
Focal introduced its massive, flagship Utopia Main 212 (left) and 112 (right) studio monitors designed for sofit mounting, which will run you $49,999 or $29,999 a pair, respectively—and they sound like it, too.
Elysia exhibited its Qube series, which takes a number of the company’s most popular 500 Series analog modules and packs them into travel-ready aluminum cases.
Audio-Technica is expanding its headphone offerings with its new R-Series of pro open-back models, including the new flagship ATH-R70xa, designed for mixing, mastering and more.
At Global Media Day, prior to the show opening, Martin Guitars CEO Thomas Ripsaw (left) and guitar legend Peter Frampton did an onstage chat with the press.
The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus was once again on hand to tell the industry about the work its staff does, helping students in underserved communities across the country discover their own creativity.
