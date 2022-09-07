Drawmer 1972 Dual Pre-Amplifier Debuts

Drawmer has launched its 1972 Dual Mic/Line and Instrument Mic Preamplifier, intended for both studio and live sound use.

Las Vegas, NV (September 7, 2022)—Drawmer has launched its 1972 Dual Mic/Line and Instrument Mic Preamplifier. Designed around a feature set conceived to enable simple operation, the preamp is intended for both studio and live sound use.

The 1972 Dual Mic/Line and Instrument Mic Preamplifier sports two identical channels of analog pre-amplification in a 1U rack chassis. The Select input source switch has six switch positions to cover the 1/4-inch front panel Instrument input jack for guitars, basses, or electronic keyboards, and five more positions covering separate rear panel XLR input jacks for microphones with or without 48-volt phantom powering or Line level input sources. Other switch positions are provided to match microphones with 200, 600 or 2,400-ohm impedances.

Up to 66 dB of gain in 6dB steps is provided by THAT Corporation technology using a 12-position rotary Gain switch; the switch is detented to aid setting recall. Input levels are monitored on a five LED color-coded meter directly above the Input Gain control, and a compact analog VU meter monitors the final Output level.

Front panel controls continue with a Phase reverse button and the switchable Lo and HiCut filter section that also works as a bandpass filter. The LoCut section is switchable in/out and is a 12db/octave filter that can sweep between 15 Hz to 350 Hz

The unit includes Lift, a low-level, upward expander. When switched in, Lift adds gain to input signals below a level of -30 dB and continues adding gain until a level of 0dB is reached. Additionally, starting at -30 dB, the amount of added gain is gradually reduced as the average level approaches 0 dB

Also onboard is Shape, comprised of two separate, fixed-frequency tilt or see-saw equalizers, both centered at 500 Hz. Low Shape will provide up to a 2.5 dB boost at 40 Hz and, at the same time, attenuates -2.5dB at 10 kHz. Conversely, Hi Shape reduces by 2.5 dB at 40 Hz and, at the same time, boosts up to 2.5 dB at 10 kHz.

The Drawmer 1972 is now available with an MSRP of $1,149. TransAudio Group is the U.S. distributor of Drawmer.