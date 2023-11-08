Hit’n’Mix RipX DAW Debuts in Dual Versions

The popular stem separation software RipX has updated into a pair of DAWs, incorporating other parts of the company’s software lineup.

Kent, UK (November 8, 2023)—RipX, the popular stem separation software by UK-based Hit’n’Mix, has evolved into a pair of DAWs with the company’s new release of RipX DAW and a pro version, RipX DAW Pro. Incorporating a variety of AI music production processes, the new DAW features AI-generated music access and refinement, stem separation, instrument replacement and more than 100 workflow enhancements.

The DAW replaces existing RipX DeepRemix, DeepCreate and DeepAudio modules with a streamlined offering of one standard and one Pro version. Built around the Rip Audio format, it aims to simplify in-the-mix editing in ways that are not possible with waveform and MIDI-based software.

RipX DAW includes the brand’s audio separation and in-the-mix note & chord editor technology, allowing users to break down and customize output from AI Music Generators (integrated access with an AI music generation service is also onboard). Additionally, users can record using a MIDI/MPE/laptop keyboard, or microphone/audio input, lay down sounds extracted from existing audio, or use the built-in library. Various single-click automated effects are included as well to aid experimentation.

The Pro edition includes all of the features and functionality of the standard version, but also sports advanced stem and AI Music Generator clean-up, Audioshop sound manipulation tools, and pro DAW workflow features. Users can reportedly tweak sounds at the harmonic level, draw in guitar slides and vocal embellishments, and edit noise and unpitched sound without affecting the melody. Python scripting is included for programmatic control over audio as well.

The two DAWs treat MIDI and audio ‘as one’, so there are no separate audio and MIDI tracks; once MIDI and audio are inside RipX, they are in Rip Audio format, and all features, including editing and effects, can be applied, no matter what. When it comes to stem/instrument separation, users get six-plus tracks, each of which can be independently muted, soloed, extracted and adjusted. Stems/instruments can be further separated into fully editable notes, chords and unpitched sounds. All this further informs the software’s ability for users to customize, clean-up, transform and rearrange ideas directly from AI Music Generators.

The Pro edition had added a number of new features including an EQ panel and Deesser; recording and playback improvements, including automatic grouping of new recordings for editing and application of effects with automation; Sound, Loop and Rip Layer auditioning; and more.

Available now, RipX DAW has an MSRP of $99, while RipX DAW Pro runs $198; through December 7, 2023, Hit’n’Mix is offering 30% off those prices. Existing owners of RipX DeepRemix and DeepCreate can upgrade free to RipX DAW, and similarly, RipX DeepAudio to RipX DAW Pro.