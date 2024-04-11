Nugen Audio Halo Suite Debuts

Nugen Audio has announced its new Halo Suite for immersive mixing projects, which includes Halo Vision, Halo Upmix and Halo Downmix.

Las Vegas, NV (April 11, 2024)―Nugen Audio has announced its new Halo Suite for immersive mixing projects. The plug-in bundle includes several of the brand’s solutions, including the Halo Vision audio analysis tool, Halo Upmix and Halo Downmix, along with the corresponding 7.1.2 3D extensions.

Designed for 3D, surround and immersive audio workflows, Halo Vision is a customizable, real-time visual analysis tool operating in up to 7.1.2 channels for the AAX, VST3 and AU formats. It features a variety of modules that provide audio professionals with an understanding of their sound, allowing for decision-making and troubleshooting. Halo Vision can be customized, re-arranged and resized to suit any specific workflow for immersive sound projects, from film to music.

Halo Upmix is a stereo to 5.1, 7.1 and 3D upmixer. From naturally extracted and expanded soundscapes to full cinematic big-stage enhancement, Halo Upmix delivers control to fine-tune a surround mix. The Halo Upmix algorithms aim to produce a spatial upmix that preserves the character of the original audio without adding artificial reverb, chorus or delay, according to the company. The 3D extension adds 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos bed-tracks and 7.1.4 Aura 3D compatibility, along with Ambisonic outputs.

Halo Downmix enables surround balancing, mix monitoring and stereo fold-down. The implementation of the latest updates makes it possible for production mixers to deliver projects in a wide array of formats. Halo Downmix is capable of downmixing from 7.1 and 5.1 to configurations from 7.0 to stereo. With the 3D extension, downmixing from 7.1.2 is also supported.

The Nugen Audio Halo Suite will be available for $899.