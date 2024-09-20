Ed Sheeran Debuts Busker Portable P.A.

Ed Sheeran may sell out stadiums worldwide, but he started on streetcorners; with that in mind, he's introduced the Busker portable P.A.

Cumberland, RI (September 20, 2024)—When Ed Sheeran goes on tour, he needs a massive Meyer Sound Panther P.A. to be heard in the sold-out stadiums he plays. It’s a far cry from the days when he was playing streetcorners for change. Clearly, he hasn’t forgotten those times, however, as his Sheeran Loopers brand has now introduced the Sheeran Special Edition Busker portable P.A.

Designed to be a compact, lightweight package, the Busker is built for active performers who need a relatively diminutive loudspeaker to play through. The speaker features 200 Watts of sound delivered through a 6.5-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter, and also offers a number of features familiar to the portable P.A. category, such as Bluetooth streaming, a built-in 3-channel mixer, and onboard effects—in this instance, Alesis FX.

T, the Sheeran Busker offers up to 20 hours of battery life in standard mode and up to 24 hours in Eco Mode. The unit has a max SPL of 106 dB; two Combo inputs for mics, instruments, and line level sources, along with an AUX input for non-Bluetooth devices and XLR Line Output; and a casing design that allows it to be pole mounted if necessary. All of the settings on the built-in mixer can also be controlled remotely via the free Alto App (iOS/Android).

The Sheeran Special Edition Busker is now available for $349 USD.