Work Pro Raptor Series Portable P.A. Launched

Valencia, Spain (June 4, 2025)—Work Pro has launched its new portable P.A. system—the Raptor series.

Based around two models—Raptor 8 and Raptor 10—the compact series will consist of systems combining an amplified subwoofer and a satellite speaker. The Raptor 8 includes a 2×8-inch subwoofer and a passive satellite, while the Raptor 10 features a 2×10-inch subwoofer and an active satellite. Both models have a dual 5-inch satellite speaker plus tweeter, mounted on a speaker stand coming from the subwoofer.

Designed for small events, the Raptor series is designed to be portable, sporting design features intended to aid in transport and setup. The Raptor models’ quick connection system, where the speaker stand includes the satellite audio connection, allows fast installation without requiring additional cables.

Both models incorporate amplifiers with DSP that allows advanced signal processing. The Raptor 10 offers power of 1000W for the subwoofer and 400W for the satellite, while the Raptor 8 has a total power of 700W, making it applicable for medium-sized events.

“Our goal with the Raptor series is to provide professionals with advanced technology that combines sound quality, power, and ease of installation,” says Juan José Vila, CEO of parent company Equipson. “The Raptor systems allow for quick and easy setup without sacrificing audio quality, making them a versatile and effective solution for all kinds of small events.”