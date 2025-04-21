LD Systems Launches ICOA PRO Series P.A.

LD Systems has built upon its existing Icoa P.A. line with the introduction of the new Icoa Pro P.A. Series.

Neu Anspach, Germany (April 21, 2025)—LD Systems has built upon its existing Icoa P.A. line with the introduction of the new Icoa Pro P.A. Series, which steps up from the original brand’s MI leanings as a more professional-oriented offering.

The new line debuts with two active full-range coaxial speakers—Icoa Pro 12 A and 15 A—and an active 21″ bass-reflex PA subwoofer Icoa Pro Sub 21 A. Aimed at acts and DJs that want their own P.A., as well as hire companies and commercial customers looking for a compact sound system, the new line features modern connection and control options via Bluetooth 5.1 and the Icoa Pro app available for smartphones and tablets.

The Icoa Pro 12 A and Icoa Pro 15 A feature a coaxial speaker design based around a 12″ or 15″ woofer and a 3″ HF driver. A BEM-optimized, rotatable CD horn offers 90° × 50° dispersion, while additional bass reflex ports enable the speakers to reproduce playback down to 50 Hz. The integrated Class D power amplifier delivers 2,000 W (the 12 A) or 3,000 W (the 15 A) and a maximum level of 133 or 135 dB SPL.

The two speakers feature SysCore DSP with FIR/IIR filters. A parametric 4-band EQ with various pre-programmed system presets is also available, including a low-latency preset for monitoring applications and a cardioid preset for subwoofer setups. The models can also be delayed and integrated into larger setups using a delay function.

The P.A. speakers can be aligned via the dual-tilt stand mount with a tilt angle of 0° or 5° on a 35-mm speaker pole or mounted on a truss via six M10 flying points or the LD Systems EasyMount bracket. The Icoa Pro models have a newly designed control panel on the back, with a 2.4″ color display and a single controller for menu navigation.

Meanwhile, the Sub 21 A is a bass reflex subwoofer with integrated Class D power amplifier, 3,000 W peak power and 136 dB SPL maximum level, reproducing frequencies down to 29 Hz. The box includes a 21″ woofer, 4.5″ voice coil and a powerful neodymium magnet, all housed in an 18″ format. It, too, offers SysCore DSP, which provides monitoring of the operating temperature and input voltage in addition to its limiter functions.