Electro-Harmonix Effects Interface Hardware Plugin Pedal — A Mix Product of the Week

The Effects Interface Hardware Plugin from Electro-Harmonix is a multi-purpose USB-C audio interface pedal intended for use in the studio or on stage.

Here’s an interesting twist on the audio interface: The Effects Interface Hardware Plugin from Electro-Harmonix is a multi-purpose USB-C audio interface pedal intended for use in the studio or on stage. It bridges the gap between pedalboards and DAW plug-ins, making it easy to interface the two types of devices without need for additional external hardware.

The Effects Interface Hardware Plugin features three distinct modes of operation:

Hardware Plugin Mode , whereby DAW tracks are routed through effects pedals without need for external level-matching or impedance-matching devices, effectively turning pedals into outboard gear;

, whereby DAW tracks are routed through effects pedals without need for external level-matching or impedance-matching devices, effectively turning pedals into outboard gear; Pedalboard Mode , which enables a user to run their instrument into a DAW, through plug-ins, and back out, effectively turning the plug-ins into a pedal in real time. This mode enables the use of DAW plug-ins as part of a stage rig and employs a footswitch to engage or bypass the plug-ins;

, which enables a user to run their instrument into a DAW, through plug-ins, and back out, effectively turning the plug-ins into a pedal in real time. This mode enables the use of DAW plug-ins as part of a stage rig and employs a footswitch to engage or bypass the plug-ins; Audio Interface Mode, whereby the unit behaves like a traditional 2×2 USB-C audio interface. Applications include routing vocal or instrument tracks through analog effects pedals, routing an electric guitar, bass or synth through plug-ins hosted by a DAW, and of course, using the unit to record just about any audio source into a DAW.

The Effects Interface Hardware Plugin works with all popular DAWs and runs under Windows or MacOS.

When the plug-in is inserted on a track, the UI (which mirrors the appearance of the hardware) provides controls for input, output, and mix, as well as on/off. Pedalboard Mode operates by loading two instances of the plug-in into one DAW channel strip, one functioning as the input and the other as the output. Any plug-ins inserted in the slots between the input and output route through the Effects Interface Hardware Plugin in real time, allowing a performer to use amp simulation plug-ins as part of their live rig by sending the signal to the pedalboard output on the interface.

The top panel of the Effects Interface features input and output faders, LED metering for the two channels, and a footswitch with status LED. The rear panel provides left and right audio I/O, a headphone jack, and a DC input jack for standalone operation (9VDC @ 125 mA/center negative, adapter included). Dimensions are 5.75 x 4.5 x 2.25 (inches).

Input impedance is stated as 2MΩ, and output impedance is 330Ω. The Effects Interface Hardware Plugin supports sample rates of 44.1, 48, 88.2 and 96 kHz and is available at a street price of $359.