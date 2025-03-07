Vertigo VSS-2—A Mix Product of the Week

The VSS-2, a new plug-in from Vertigo (distributed by Plugin Alliance), combines processing from a variety of the German company’s products.

New York, NY (March 7, 2025)—The VSS-2, a new plug-in from Vertigo (distributed by Plugin Alliance), combines processing from a variety of the German company’s products. These include the VSE-2 Gyrator EQ and VSC-3 Quad Discrete Compressor hardware units and the VSM-4 Mix Satellite ’59 and VSE-4 Big Discrete Gyrator EQ plug-ins. The result is a channel strip with impressive capabilities.

The first stop in its modular signal chain is an adjustable Input section with an 11-stage LED ladder meter. Next comes the Filter section, which is based on the one from the VSE-2 Gyrator EQ.

The VSS-2 version gives you more filter control than is available on the hardware VSE-2. It contains adjustable LPF and HPF filters that can be turned on and off independently, and each features a Slope switch to toggle between 6- and 12 dB-per-octave settings. Like the other modules in the plug-in, you can globally switch the Filter section on or off.

The Discrete VCA Compressor section is next. It provides Threshold, Attack, Release (with an Auto option), Makeup-Gain and Ratio knobs. The latter offers four choices: Soft, 2:1, 4:1 and 10:1.

Also included is a three-way Sidechain Filter toggle switch whose choices are Off, 90 Hz and 120 Hz. Use it to filter out some of the bass hitting the detector.

The Discrete Gyrator EQ section models aspects of the GSE-2 hardware and the GSE-4 plug-in. It features four semi-parametric bands, each with a frequency control and a +-20 dB boost/cut knob. Like the Filter section, you can turn on or off each band individually or globally switch the EQ out of the circuit.

You can also change the EQ’s place in the signal chain. Its location is post-compressor by default, but you can move it to pre-compressor with a button push.

The final module is an excellent Tube Saturator. It starts with an Input Filter, which lets you select which part of the signal to saturate. The choices are Low, Mid, HiMid, High, Full and Track. Other control knobs include Drive, Shape (essentially a high-cut filter), Level and Mix. The Mix control enables parallel saturation.

Two switches help refine the tube characteristics of the saturator. The Style switch toggles between Pentode and Triode tube emulations, and the Type switch between Hard and Soft tube amplifier styles. The Post Filter button moves the placement of the Tube Saturator to after the Filter module.

The final section is an adjustable Output control featuring the same type of meter as the Input.

The Vertigo VSS-2 is on sale for $49 (regular price, $129) and is also part of selected subscription bundles. Find out more at the Plugin Alliance site.