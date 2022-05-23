EVO by Audient’s EVO 16 Launched

EVO by Audient has launched its new EVO 16 audio interface, a 24-in/24-out i/o with EVO Preamps, Smartgain and more.

Hampshire, UK; (May 23, 2022)—EVO by Audient has launched its new EVO 16 audio interface, a 24-in/24-out i/o with EVO Preamps, the brand’s typical Smartgain feature, which can be used on all 8 channels simultaneously, and more.

Designed to fit either on a desktop or in a rack, EVO 16 features a high-resolution, full-color screen built into the unit, allowing recordists to make use of the brand’s new Motion UI user interface control system. Motion UI uses the wide-angle screen to display information on a session. The Motion UI provides a centralized, one-knob control system for adjusting all EVO 16 hardware parameters. Every adjustment is displayed on the screen in real time, letting the user make changes on the fly without needing to look at a computer.

EVO 16 comes with the Smartgain feature, which automatically sets the gain with the touch of a button; this version can automatically set the gain for all eight channels at once. EVO 16’s eight preamps provide 58 dB mic gain, while its converter technology offers 121 dB dynamic range.

There is also room for expansion with optical inputs and outputs. Ensuring the studio can grow with time, there are both ADAT and SPDIF options to add up to 16 extra channels of mic preamps. The EVO Mixer software compatible with MacOS and Windows. The solid steel chassis with non-slip rubber feet can work on a desktop, under a laptop or installed in a rack with its optional rack-ears.

EVO 16 is expected to ship in the second quarter of 2022 and will retail at $499 MAP.